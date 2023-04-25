Trump reacts to Biden’s 2024 launch: ‘Single worst president in American history’

Former President Trump responded to President Biden launching his reelection campaign on Tuesday by calling him the “single worst president in American history.”

The former president said in a release from his campaign that Biden’s announcement will “backfire” and called on his supporters to donate to the Trump campaign to help defeat Biden.

“Joe Biden – the single worst president in American history – is officially running for re-election. Hopeless Joe’s special interest donors are spending MILLIONS of dollars today to launch Biden’s campaign and keep their corrupt puppet in the White House. …But with YOUR help, today will be the moment his presidency begins its END,” the release states.

Trump has repeatedly called Biden the worst president ever in the past.

Trump noted in the release that instances like the FBI conducting a search for classified and sensitive documents on his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla., in August and his arrest in Manhattan last month were followed by a major “surge” of donations for his campaign.

“It’s not the size of your contribution that matters, but the sheer number of patriots in our ranks who stepped up today to FIRE Biden and Save America,” Trump said.

Trump appears to be the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, as he has built large leads in many hypothetical GOP primary polls.

A Morning Consult poll found on Tuesday that Trump led his next closest potential challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), by 37 points. Trump had support from 58 percent of potential Republican primary voters surveyed, while DeSantis had 21 percent and former Vice President Mike Pence had 7 percent. Neither DeSantis nor Pence has entered the race.

Trump also rolled out a fundraiser attacking Biden and Vice President Harris on Tuesday, selling beer koozies. The koozie states, “The only thing worse than a warm beer…” and shows a picture of Biden and Harris.