trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

One of New Hampshire’s largest labor unions not endorsing Biden

by Lauren Sforza - 04/25/23 6:03 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/25/23 6:03 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden speaks during an event to honor the National Education Association 2023 Teacher of the Year award recipient Union High School math teacher Rebecka Peterson of Tulsa, Okla., in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 24, 2023.

One of the largest labor unions in New Hampshire announce Tuesday that it will not be endorsing President Biden in his reelection bid for the White House.

The New Hampshire State Employees’ Association/SEIU Local 1984 released a statement Tuesday calling for a “competitive” Democratic 2024 primary. The union said in contrast to their Service Employees International Union, they will decline to endorse Biden for now.

“After careful consideration and in stark contrast to the State Employees’ Association affiliate, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), we want to make it clear that we are not endorsing Joe Biden for re-election in the upcoming presidential race at this time,” the union said in a statement Tuesday.

The union wrote in a statement that Biden’s “record and actions” during his first two years of office do “not merit an automatic re-endorsement.” The union also encouraged Biden to visit New Hampshire to continue a conversation about labor polices.

“We wholeheartedly believe that it is important for our country to have a leader who is fully committed to labor. We need a President who will champion a significantly higher minimum wage, the PRO Act, Railroad workers’ right to strike, Starbucks workers’ right to organize and truly all working people’s rights to a living wage,” the statement reads.

“As an organization committed to the voters in the state of New Hampshire, we believe that we have a responsibility to stand up for what we believe in, especially when it comes to our endorsement,” the union wrote.

Biden announced his official bid for reelection in an early morning video posted to social media platforms on Tuesday. He later spoke to a group of union workers on Tuesday in his first speech since the announcement, saying that he is the “most pro-union” president.

“I make no apologies for being the most pro-union President. And I’m proud of it,” Biden said on Tuesday. “We—you and I together—we’re turning things around and we’re doing it in a big way.”

Tags Joe Biden labor unions New Hampshire New Hampshire State Employees' Association/SEIU Local 1984 PRO Act Service Employees International Union

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Tuberville blocks Warren’s attempt to begin advancing 184 military ...
  3. GOP leaders play chicken with rank-and-file on debt limit
  4. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  5. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  6. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  7. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  8. Why plunging tax receipts are raising fears about the debt ceiling
  9. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  10. RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats
  11. Haley calls for national ‘consensus’ on abortion
  12. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  13. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  14. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  15. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  16. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
  17. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  18. Tester vows to block Biden’s Amtrak board nominees
Load more

Video

See all Video