Pro-Biden super PAC launching $1M ad campaign in three key swing states

A super PAC aligned with President Biden is launching a $1 million ad campaign in three key swing states, in the wake of the president’s campaign announcement on Tuesday.

Unite the Country touts Biden’s accomplishments in office in the new ad titled “Promise,” which is set to appear in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Four years ago, Joe Biden laid out a better path for America, with a promise for a new chapter to bring us back,” the ad says. “And look what he’s accomplished — capping prescription costs for seniors, bringing manufacturing back from China and making historic investments to rebuild America. Now, let’s finish the job.”

A top Democratic super PAC, Priorities USA, is also reportedly set to launch a six-figure ad blitz in several battleground states on Wednesday, according to Politico.

The ads come shortly after Biden announced on Tuesday that he would officially seek reelection, after months of hinting at his plans to run again.

Biden came out swinging against former President Trump and his conservative supporters in Congress in Tuesday’s campaign announcement, as the two tee up for a potential rematch in 2024.

“When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America — and we still are,” Biden said in the video announcement. “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer.”

“I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent,” he added.