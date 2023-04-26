trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pro-Biden super PAC launching $1M ad campaign in three key swing states

by Julia Shapero - 04/26/23 8:14 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/26/23 8:14 AM ET
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony honoring the Council of Chief State School Officers' 2023 Teachers of the Year in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony honoring the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teachers of the Year in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A super PAC aligned with President Biden is launching a $1 million ad campaign in three key swing states, in the wake of the president’s campaign announcement on Tuesday.

Unite the Country touts Biden’s accomplishments in office in the new ad titled “Promise,” which is set to appear in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Four years ago, Joe Biden laid out a better path for America, with a promise for a new chapter to bring us back,” the ad says. “And look what he’s accomplished — capping prescription costs for seniors, bringing manufacturing back from China and making historic investments to rebuild America. Now, let’s finish the job.”

A top Democratic super PAC, Priorities USA, is also reportedly set to launch a six-figure ad blitz in several battleground states on Wednesday, according to Politico.

The ads come shortly after Biden announced on Tuesday that he would officially seek reelection, after months of hinting at his plans to run again. 

Biden came out swinging against former President Trump and his conservative supporters in Congress in Tuesday’s campaign announcement, as the two tee up for a potential rematch in 2024.

“When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America — and we still are,” Biden said in the video announcement. “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer.”

“I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent,” he added.

Tags 2024 presidential election Biden campaign Joe Biden President Biden Priorities USA Unite the Country

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  2. GOP leaders blink, makes last-minute changes to debt bill
  3. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  4. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  5. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  6. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  7. Mattel releases first ever Barbie with Down syndrome
  8. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  9. Tuberville blocks Warren’s attempt to begin advancing 184 military ...
  10. Cable TV ‘cord-cutters’ became the majority in 2022
  11. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  12. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  13. RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats
  14. Trump’s civil trial over Carroll rape claim begins Tuesday: Five things to ...
  15. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
  16. South Africa, facing Putin arrest warrant, looks to leave ICC
  17. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  18. DeSantis urges ceasefire in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video