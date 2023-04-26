Ramaswamy campaign predicts polling near top of GOP presidential field

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign is predicting that the presidential candidate for the GOP primary will be polling in second or third place by the end of 2023, according to a new memo.

According to a memo obtained by Politico Playbook, Vivek 2024 CEO Ben Yoho predicts that Republican voters will turn to Ramaswamy as the alternative choice to former President Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has yet to officially declare his bid for the White House.

“As Trump and DeSantis continue to destroy each other over the summer and into the fall, GOP voters will be looking for a third alternative who is an outsider and embraces the Trump/America First agenda,” Yoho said in the memo.

Yoho pointed to Ramaswamy’s cash on hand as a reason for a strong campaign and also claimed that the businessman is “polling comparably or ahead of well-known national political figures,” saying that the businessman is on a “potentially rapid path” to hit second or third place in national polls by the end of the year.

However, RealClearPolitics‘ polling average of Ramaswamy across numerous polls have him polling at 1.5 percent, putting him in sixth place out of 11 potential GOP presidential candidates. Trump, DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C), are all ahead of Ramaswamy, according to RealClearPolitics.

Yoho also said that Ramaswamy, Trump and DeSantis are the only three candidates “with the profile, message and resources to be competitive in the early states,” a jab at Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who have both officially launched campaigns. He added that while DeSantis has one of “greatest opportunities in modern presidential history,” he is “built to fail.”

Yoho said that Ramaswamy’s position as an outsider gives him an advantage over what he describes are “career politicians,” which is says is everyone in the GOP primary filed besides Ramaswamy and Trump. He said that Ramaswamy has “nearly” as much cash on hand as Trump, and said that the race will be down to just the two of them by this time next year.

“By early 2024, GOP Primary voters will have a clear choice between President Trump and the memories of America First 1.0, or Vivek Ramaswamy and the promise of America First 2.0.,” Yoho wrote.