trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ramaswamy campaign predicts polling near top of GOP presidential field

by Lauren Sforza - 04/26/23 8:58 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/26/23 8:58 AM ET
Vivek Ramaswamy, Co-Founder Strive Asset Management, and Republican candidate for President speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Greg Nash
Vivek Ramaswamy, Co-Founder Strive Asset Management, and Republican candidate for President speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign is predicting that the presidential candidate for the GOP primary will be polling in second or third place by the end of 2023, according to a new memo.

According to a memo obtained by Politico Playbook, Vivek 2024 CEO Ben Yoho predicts that Republican voters will turn to Ramaswamy as the alternative choice to former President Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has yet to officially declare his bid for the White House.

“As Trump and DeSantis continue to destroy each other over the summer and into the fall, GOP voters will be looking for a third alternative who is an outsider and embraces the Trump/America First agenda,” Yoho said in the memo.

Yoho pointed to Ramaswamy’s cash on hand as a reason for a strong campaign and also claimed that the businessman is “polling comparably or ahead of well-known national political figures,” saying that the businessman is on a “potentially rapid path” to hit second or third place in national polls by the end of the year.

However, RealClearPolitics‘ polling average of Ramaswamy across numerous polls have him polling at 1.5 percent, putting him in sixth place out of 11 potential GOP presidential candidates. Trump, DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C), are all ahead of Ramaswamy, according to RealClearPolitics.

Yoho also said that Ramaswamy, Trump and DeSantis are the only three candidates “with the profile, message and resources to be competitive in the early states,” a jab at Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who have both officially launched campaigns. He added that while DeSantis has one of “greatest opportunities in modern presidential history,” he is “built to fail.”

Yoho said that Ramaswamy’s position as an outsider gives him an advantage over what he describes are “career politicians,” which is says is everyone in the GOP primary filed besides Ramaswamy and Trump. He said that Ramaswamy has “nearly” as much cash on hand as Trump, and said that the race will be down to just the two of them by this time next year.

“By early 2024, GOP Primary voters will have a clear choice between President Trump and the memories of America First 1.0, or Vivek Ramaswamy and the promise of America First 2.0.,” Yoho wrote.

Tags Donald Trump Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  2. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  3. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  4. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  5. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  6. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  7. Mattel releases first ever Barbie with Down syndrome
  8. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  9. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  10. Tuberville blocks Warren’s attempt to begin advancing 184 military ...
  11. Cable TV ‘cord-cutters’ became the majority in 2022
  12. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  13. Robert Reich urges secretaries of state to refuse to put Trump’s name on 2024 ...
  14. Is the ‘toppled’ Tucker Carlson about to become master of the media ...
  15. Trump’s civil trial over Carroll rape claim begins Tuesday: Five things to ...
  16. RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats
  17. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  18. Why plunging tax receipts are raising fears about the debt ceiling
Load more

Video

See all Video