Pro-abortion rights group Emily’s List endorses Gillibrand 

Emily’s List, a key Democratic pro-abortion rights group, announced an endorsement Wednesday of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) amid speculation she could face a primary challenger.

“We’re proud to endorse @SenGillibrand for reelection to help hold the Democratic pro-choice majority in the Senate. We need her voice in the fight for reproductive freedom!” Emily’s List said in a statement on Twitter.

Gillibrand touted the endorsement, saying in her own statement that she was “proud” to have their backing.

“Pro-choice Democratic women will be key to keeping control of the Senate, and I’m proud to stand with EMILY’s List’s incredible supporters and my fellow women senators running for reelection!” she added.

The endorsement comes as progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has been floated as a potential primary challenger to Gillibrand.

During an interview with Politico earlier this month, the House lawmaker declined to say whether she would consider a Senate run against Gillibrand, saying “don’t ask me that question.”

But at the same time, her interview suggested that she was open to the idea of seeking higher office.

“There’s a world where I’m here for a long time in this seat, in this position. There’s a world where I’m not an elected official anymore. There’s a world where … I may be in higher office,” she told Politico.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.) is seen as a potential GOP challenger to Gillibrand, though he hasn’t made any formal announcements.