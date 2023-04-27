trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Jim Justice launches Senate bid in West Virginia for Manchin’s seat

by Caroline Vakil - 04/27/23 5:39 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 04/27/23 5:39 PM ET
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)

Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Thursday that he’s running for Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) seat next year, capping off months of speculation. 

“I want to tell you that tonight I am officially announcing my candidacy for United States Senate,” Justice told supporters on Thursday evening. His remarks were preceded by appearances from Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

“And I absolutely will promise you to God above that I will do the job. And I will do the job that will make you proud.”

Justice’s entry into the race makes him the third Republican running in the GOP primary to take Manchin’s seat. Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) launched a bid for the West Virginia Senate seat shortly after winning reelection; Chris Rose – a Trump-aligned, fourth generation coal miner – has also announced a bid for the seat. 

The West Virginia race is anticipated to be one of the most closely watched Senate races in 2024 as Manchin is among three Democratic incumbents situated in states that former President Trump won in 2020. 

Manchin’s race in particular will attract much attention among the Democratic incumbents, too, given his notoriety for bucking his party at pivotal moments, including initially tanking the White House and his party’s efforts to pass a social spending bill in December 2021. By the following July, Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) had announced they had reached a deal.

What remains unclear is whether Manchin will run for reelection. In an interview last month with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” the West Virginia Democrat said he would “make my political decision in December, whatever it may be.” At the same time, he’s encouraged speculation that he could launch a presidential bid. 

Ahead of Justice’s announcement, Manchin released a statement projecting confidence that he would “win any race I enter” while remaining mum on his reelection.

“I am laser focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do – lowering healthcare costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring up American energy security and getting our fiscal house in order. But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter,” he said.

Should Manchin run for reelection and Justice be the GOP nominee, it would offer an interesting match between two elected officials who both at one point served as a Democratic governor to the state. Justice switched his party affiliation while governor to Republican in 2017. 

Polling commissioned by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), suggested that Justice was best positioned among several hypothetical primary challengers, including Mooney and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) to win against Manchin. Since the release of the polling, Morrisey announced a run for governor. 

recent Morning Consult survey found that more West Virginians – 66 percent – approve of Justice over Manchin, who received 38 percent support. 

Updated at 6:04 p.m.

Tags 2024 elections Alex Mooney Jim Justice joe manchin Joe Manchin West Virginia Senate race

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  2. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  3. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  4. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
  5. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  6. Pence testifies before grand jury investigating Jan. 6
  7. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  8. Montana governor’s nonbinary son calls on him to reject anti-trans bills
  9. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  10. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  11. Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming ...
  12. Greene: ‘I didn’t come to Washington to be a performer’
  13. South Africa, facing Putin arrest warrant, looks to leave ICC
  14. House sinks Gaetz resolution to pull US troops from Somalia
  15. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  16. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  17. Protesters smear paint on Degas sculpture case at National Gallery of Art in DC
  18. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
Load more

Video

See all Video