Haley says Disney can move to her home state after it sues DeSantis

GOP presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) suggested on Wednesday that Disney could move to her home state, after the company sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for allegedly harming its business operations.

“Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida,” Haley tweeted. “We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina!”

“SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either,” she added in an apparent reference to former President Trump’s “DeSanctimonious” nickname for the Florida governor.

The Walt Disney Company sued DeSantis and other state officials on Wednesday, claiming that it was subjected to a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” as punishment for “protected speech.”

The Florida governor first took aim at Disney after the company criticized the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which banned instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.

DeSantis has since sought to wrestle away Disney’s self-governing status in the district surrounding its Florida park, as part of his campaign against all things “woke.” The very public feud with Disney comes as the governor is widely expected to launch a 2024 presidential bid.

While Haley made sure to note that South Carolina is also “very anti-woke,” she also touted her economic record as she encouraged Disney to relocate.

“You know, as governor, I took a double-digit unemployment state and I turned it into to an economic powerhouse,” Haley told Fox News on Wednesday. “Businesses were my partners. Because if you take care of your businesses, you take care of your economy, your economy takes care of the people, and everyone wins.”

“If Disney would like to move their hundreds of thousands of jobs to South Carolina and bring the billions of dollars with them, I’ll let them know I’ll be happy to meet them in South Carolina and introduce them to the governor and the legislature that would welcome it,” she added.

A North Carolina state senator recently made a similar suggestion, introducing the “Mickey’s Freedom Restoration Act” to give Disney a place to move its Florida park in the Tar Heel State.

“I welcome The Walt Disney Company and all other businesses seeking refuge from the culture war madness currently gripping the great state of Florida,” state Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) said of his legislation.