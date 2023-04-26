Tim Scott says he hopes to make decision on potential White House bid by May

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who launched a 2024 presidential exploratory committee earlier this month, said on Wednesday that he hopes to have a decision on whether to run by the end of May — and said he thinks that, if he does enter the race, he could beat President Biden’s reelection bid.

“I know that I can beat Joe Biden. That is the issue on the table. If I get in this race, and I hope to have a decision before the end of May, I believe that we beat Joe Biden, period,” Scott said on “Fox News Tonight.”

The South Carolina senator launched an exploratory committee earlier this month, and has earned support from some of his fellow GOP senators.

If Scott enters the Republican primary ring for 2024, he’ll be up against former President Trump, as well as former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and conservative radio host Larry Elder.

Over in the Democrats’ camp, President Biden announced he’s running for reelection Tuesday.

Scott also sidestepped a question about whether he thinks Trump can be successful in 2024 during his appearance Wednesday.

“Without any question, I believe that getting in this race is indicative of the fact that our campaign will win and beat President Biden. The enemy for the American people is the left,” Scott said.

“Senator, it sounds like you’re running,” host Brian Kilmeade commented.

“Stay tuned,” Scott said.