trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Tim Scott says he hopes to make decision on potential White House bid by May

by Julia Mueller - 04/26/23 9:42 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/26/23 9:42 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) leaves an all-Senators briefing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to discuss the leaked documents on a Discord chatroom by Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeria.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who launched a 2024 presidential exploratory committee earlier this month, said on Wednesday that he hopes to have a decision on whether to run by the end of May — and said he thinks that, if he does enter the race, he could beat President Biden’s reelection bid.

“I know that I can beat Joe Biden. That is the issue on the table. If I get in this race, and I hope to have a decision before the end of May, I believe that we beat Joe Biden, period,” Scott said on “Fox News Tonight.”

The South Carolina senator launched an exploratory committee earlier this month, and has earned support from some of his fellow GOP senators.

If Scott enters the Republican primary ring for 2024, he’ll be up against former President Trump, as well as former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and conservative radio host Larry Elder.

Over in the Democrats’ camp, President Biden announced he’s running for reelection Tuesday.

Scott also sidestepped a question about whether he thinks Trump can be successful in 2024 during his appearance Wednesday.

“Without any question, I believe that getting in this race is indicative of the fact that our campaign will win and beat President Biden. The enemy for the American people is the left,” Scott said.

“Senator, it sounds like you’re running,” host Brian Kilmeade commented.

“Stay tuned,” Scott said.

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election 2024 presidential race President Biden Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  2. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  3. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  4. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  5. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  6. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  7. House approves Republican debt limit plan in win for McCarthy, GOP
  8. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  9. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  10. Trump doubles down on GOP debates: ‘What’s the purpose of doing it?
  11. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  12. Montana House votes to censure transgender lawmaker
  13. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  14. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  15. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  16. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  17. Florida Republican introduces ‘Reject Latinx Act’
  18. Manhattan DA asks court to order Trump to keep evidence confidential
Load more

Video

See all Video