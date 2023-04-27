trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat

by Lauren Sforza - 04/27/23 10:22 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/27/23 10:22 AM ET
Jim Justice and Joe Manchin
Associated Press Photos

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) filed paperwork Thursday to run for the state’s Senate seat with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) up for reelection in 2024.

After months of hinting at a potential bid for the Senate, Justice is expected to officially launch his campaign for Senate on Thursday at 5 p.m. Justice, 72, is looking to flip Manchin’s seat in the Senate, jeopardizing the Democrats’ already slim majority in the upper chamber.

Manchin has yet to announce whether he will seek reelection.

Justice has served as the governor of West Virginia since 2017, and will join Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) in the GOP primary. Mooney launched his senate campaign last year.

Developing

Tags Alex Mooney Jim Justice Jim Justice joe manchin Joe Manchin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  3. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  4. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  5. DeSantis calls Disney lawsuit ‘political’
  6. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  7. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  8. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  9. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  10. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  11. Trump tops DeSantis by 46 points in new poll
  12. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  13. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  14. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  15. House approves Republican debt limit plan in win for McCarthy, GOP
  16. Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
  17. Fox News to hand over additional documents in Smartmatic case
  18. Kansas legislature overrides governor’s veto of abortion legislation
Load more

Video

See all Video