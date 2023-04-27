Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) filed paperwork Thursday to run for the state’s Senate seat with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) up for reelection in 2024.

After months of hinting at a potential bid for the Senate, Justice is expected to officially launch his campaign for Senate on Thursday at 5 p.m. Justice, 72, is looking to flip Manchin’s seat in the Senate, jeopardizing the Democrats’ already slim majority in the upper chamber.

Manchin has yet to announce whether he will seek reelection.

Justice has served as the governor of West Virginia since 2017, and will join Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) in the GOP primary. Mooney launched his senate campaign last year.

Developing