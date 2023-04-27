19 Michigan state GOP lawmakers throw support behind DeSantis

Nineteen GOP Michigan state legislators have endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, though the Florida Republican hasn’t officially announced he’s running.

The pro-DeSantis political action committee Never Back Down announced that state Rep. Byran Posthumus and 18 other Michigan conservatives are backing DeSantis after he visited the state earlier this month.

Posthumus, who led a letter effort earlier this year urging DeSantis to get in the race, said he’s “excited about the future of this county with Governor DeSantis as our next president.”

DeSantis earlier this week dodged a question about presidential polling showing him trailing far behind former President Trump, saying, “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes.”

But the Florida governor has been stoking speculation about a possible White House bid as he visits battleground states and embarks on an international trade mission. He regularly polls just behind Trump in GOP primary hypotheticals.

DeSantis indicated earlier this year that he would make a decision on a possible presidential run after Florida’s legislative session ends in May. He’s also received some preemptive endorsements from Republican members of the House, though at least half of Florida’s Republican House delegation has thrown in for Trump.

Never Back Down was founded by former senior Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli.