Campaign

Sanders on 2024 decision: ‘I don’t think one has many alternatives’

by Julia Shapero - 04/27/23 11:10 PM ET
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing of the White House on January 25, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Thursday that there weren’t “many alternatives” for him beyond forgoing a 2024 presidential run and backing President Biden’s reelection.

“I don’t think one has many alternatives,” Sanders told MSNBC. “What’s at stake is the future of American democracy.” 

“What’s at stake is whether we have some right-wing demagogue running this country or pathological liar or somebody who’s trying to divide us up,” he continued. “Or whether we reelect somebody who is a very decent human being who’s trying to do the opposite, trying to bring the American people together.”

Sanders said on Tuesday that he would not launch a competing bid for the White House in 2024, just hours after Biden officially announced his reelection campaign.

“It is a surprise to nobody when I say that I disagree with Biden on many issues,” Sanders said in Thursday’s interview. “But on the other hand, I think he deserves credit for what he has accomplished.” 

“Our job now as a progressive movement is to rally the people of this country to make sure that the next four years complete some of the efforts that have begun in the first administration,” he added. “And that means that we have to keep our eyes on the prize.”

The senator from Vermont previously launched bids for the Democratic nomination in 2016 and 2020.

