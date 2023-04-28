Trump rally crowd boos at mention of ‘progressive’ Lindsey Graham

Former President Trump described GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) as a “progressive from South Carolina” during an event Thursday, drawing boos from those gathered in New Hampshire.

“Lindsey Graham, the progressive from South Carolina,” Trump told a crowd of supporters while talking about trade involving India, China and Europe. The crowd booed at the mention of the senator’s name.

“No, he’s a progressive, but he’s got some good things, too, OK?” Trump continued.

Graham, one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in Congress, has been among some of the first Senate Republicans to endorse the former president for his 2024 presidential bid.

It’s not the first time Trump has labeled Graham a “progressive.” During a fundraising dinner in Florida last year, Trump called Graham “our progressive senator from South Carolina,” according to Insider.

The Hill has reached out to Graham’s office for comment.

Trump’s speech in New Hampshire on Thursday also included some jabs at potential 2024 GOP rivals.

The former president took aim at former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), saying he’s “got a big mouth — that’s all he’s got.”

And on New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), Trump said: “He could’ve really made an impact. He could’ve run for the Senate. He probably would’ve easily won because of the family name, would’ve won. And that would have been a tremendous thing. Instead, he wants to play games with running for president.”

Sununu said earlier this week that Trump is positioning himself to be a “four-time loser” in 2024, citing presidential and congressional elections the past three cycles.