Trump dodges question on whether he would sign nationwide abortion ban

Former President Trump dodged a question Thursday on whether he would sign a national 15-week abortion ban as 2024 Republican contenders are facing increasing pressure to clarify their stance on curtailing abortion access at the federal level.

During an interview with New Hampshire-based WMUR, Trump was asked if he would sign a 15-week abortion ban that’s been proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), if he were elected president again.

“Well, we’re going to look at it. We’re looking at a lot of different options. We got it back to the States. We did the Roe v. Wade thing, which they’ve been trying to get it done for 50 years,” Trump said, referring to the Supreme Court’s decision last year to eliminate the federal right to an abortion.

Trump touted the three conservative Supreme Court justices he nominated to the high court, while adding “we’ll get something done where everyone is going to be very satisfied.”

Pressed again about action at the national level, the former president said, “I think we’ll get it done on some level. It can be on different levels, but we’re going to get it done. I know the issue very well. I think I know the issue better than most and we will get that taken care of.”

Trump’s remarks come as several anti-abortion groups criticized him earlier this month when his campaign released a statement suggesting that he supported having the issue of abortion access settled at the state level.

“Life is a matter of human rights, not states’ rights,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America.

A number of announced and expected Republican presidential challengers have been pressed on the issue as the 2024 campaign gets underway.

Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested Americans “would welcome a minimum national standard in Washington, D.C., 15 weeks,” while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this month signed a six-week abortion ban into law in his home state.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said in a speech this week, “I do believe there is a federal role on abortion,” but didn’t commit to what that restriction should be.

Polling in recent months has shown that a majority of Americans believe abortion should be legal in most, if not all, cases.