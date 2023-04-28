DeSantis says reports on campaign launch dates are ‘inaccurate’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said reports on his potential presidential campaign launch date are “inaccurate,” and no plans have been made for an announcement event.

DeSantis said at a press conference on Thursday during a trip to Israel that he is focused on the international trip he is taking to Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.

“If there’s any announcements, those will come at the appropriate time. But if anyone’s telling you that somehow they know this or they know that, that’s just inaccurate because there’s not been any decisions made,” he said.

DeSantis made his comment in response to a question about an NBC News report from Wednesday that stated four Republican operatives familiar with conversations said DeSantis could join the presidential contest as soon as mid-May. One operative said he would launch an exploratory committee before officially declaring his candidacy.

Bloomberg also reported on Friday that DeSantis plans to join the race during the first two weeks of June, citing people familiar with the deliberations.

DeSantis has not publicly confirmed he is considering a presidential bid in 2024, but he has been the subject of intense rumors about his possible ambitions.

Despite not officially being a candidate, DeSantis has consistently placed second in most hypothetical GOP primary polls that include current and potential Republican candidates. But the polls have also shown former President Trump with large double-digit leads over DeSantis.

DeSantis allies have increasingly been pressing him to get in the race as time goes on and Trump continues to attack him and maintain sizable leads in the polls.

DeSantis’s trips to the four countries have also raised speculation he is planning to run for president and looking to raise his international profile. Trump criticized DeSantis in a post on Truth Social on Monday for the trips, saying they are part of an “emergency Round the World tour.”