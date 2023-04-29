trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

South Carolina Democrats elect first Black woman to head state party

by Julia Shapero - 04/29/23 5:06 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/29/23 5:06 PM ET
Party operative Christale Spain gives her speech as a candidate for chair of the South Democratic Party during the party's convention on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Spain was elected as the first Black woman to lead the state party. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Party operative Christale Spain gives her speech as a candidate for chair of the South Democratic Party during the party’s convention on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Spain was elected as the first Black woman to lead the state party. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Christale Spain was elected to lead the South Carolina Democratic Party on Saturday, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position in the state that will host Democrats’ first-in-the-nation primary in 2024.

“South Carolina – we did it! I am honored to be the first Black woman to ever chair our party,” Spain’s campaign tweeted. “We made history, and our work is just getting started.”

The South Carolina Democratic Party congratulated Spain on her win on Twitter, adding that “Democrats are fired up and ready to get to work under her leadership. Onward to 2024!”

South Carolina will kick off the 2024 Democratic presidential primary process on Feb. 3, after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted earlier this year to overhaul the primary calendar. 

The Palmetto State, which played a crucial role in President Biden’s 2020 run, will be followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 6, Georgia on Feb. 13, and Michigan on Feb. 27. Following Spain’s win, the state parties in four of the first five Democratic primary states are led by Black women.

Spain received DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s endorsement on Thursday, just two days before the election.

“Christale is a lifelong South Carolinian, a seasoned operative in our party, and I know she will be an excellent Chair,” Harrison tweeted on Saturday.

“This is historic, long overdue, and I’m grateful to President Biden and @TheDemocrats members’ leadership in elevating new, diverse voices that for too long were not heard, to lead the way,” he added.

Spain also had the backing of longtime South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn (D), whose district office she previously worked in.

Tags Christale Spain Democratic National Committee Jaime Harrison South Carolina South Carolina Democratic Party

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  2. State abortion ban failures highlight rising GOP anxiety  
  3. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  4. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  5. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  6. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  7. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  8. Montana bans gender-affirming care for minors after transgender lawmaker censure
  9. Federal judge blocks Illinois assault weapons ban
  10. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  11. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  12. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  13. Ukraine signals counteroffensive is near: What to know about the coming fight
  14. Vulnerable House Republicans prepare to fend off attacks over debt ceiling vote
  15. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  16. Most beer drinkers support brands working with transgender spokespeople: poll
  17. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  18. Frost calls out GOP silence on Greene’s ‘not a mother’ attack
Load more

Video

See all Video