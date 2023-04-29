South Carolina Democrats elect first Black woman to head state party

Christale Spain was elected to lead the South Carolina Democratic Party on Saturday, becoming the first Black woman to hold the position in the state that will host Democrats’ first-in-the-nation primary in 2024.

“South Carolina – we did it! I am honored to be the first Black woman to ever chair our party,” Spain’s campaign tweeted. “We made history, and our work is just getting started.”

The South Carolina Democratic Party congratulated Spain on her win on Twitter, adding that “Democrats are fired up and ready to get to work under her leadership. Onward to 2024!”

South Carolina will kick off the 2024 Democratic presidential primary process on Feb. 3, after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) voted earlier this year to overhaul the primary calendar.

The Palmetto State, which played a crucial role in President Biden’s 2020 run, will be followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 6, Georgia on Feb. 13, and Michigan on Feb. 27. Following Spain’s win, the state parties in four of the first five Democratic primary states are led by Black women.

Spain received DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s endorsement on Thursday, just two days before the election.

“Christale is a lifelong South Carolinian, a seasoned operative in our party, and I know she will be an excellent Chair,” Harrison tweeted on Saturday.

“This is historic, long overdue, and I’m grateful to President Biden and @TheDemocrats members’ leadership in elevating new, diverse voices that for too long were not heard, to lead the way,” he added.

Spain also had the backing of longtime South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn (D), whose district office she previously worked in.