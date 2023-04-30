trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Hutchinson says he believes ‘in providing an alternative’ to Trump

by Julia Mueller - 04/30/23 10:19 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/30/23 10:19 AM ET
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Rogers, Ark.. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Rogers, Ark.. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Sunday said he believes in “providing an alternative” to former President Trump as the two candidates gear up for the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary.

Hutchinson said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he’s “absolutely” found that there’s an appetite for his campaign within the GOP, even as Trump polls as the frontrunner among announced and possible Republican primary candidates.

“I wouldn’t be in this race if I didn’t believe it, and whenever you talk about a brand of Republicanism, sure, we have our principles that I believe in, which is limited government, which is a strong national defense. But you also look at evolving a party to meet the challenges of today and … the economy. And the American people trust Republicans more to handle the economy than the other side,” Hutchinson said.

“And whenever you look at Donald Trump, yes, he’s high in the polls. I believe in this. I believe in providing an alternative,” he added.

Hutchinson announced that he’d run for president earlier this month and formally launched his campaign last week. He’s positioned himself as a GOP alternative to the former president and to President Biden, both of whom are running again for the White House.

“The last thing that we need is another Joe Biden-Donald Trump race in 2024,” Hutchinson said earlier this month.

Hutchinson on Sunday also knocked another possible Republican presidential contender, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, over his dispute with Disney in the state.

“I don’t like what Disney said about the legislation that I would have supported in Florida. But it’s not the role of government to punish a business when you disagree with what they’re saying, or a position that they take,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t understand a conservative punishing a business that’s the largest employer in the state.”

Though DeSantis hasn’t formally announced he’ll run, he’s polled as a top potential challenger to Trump, though the former president has pulled further ahead in recent surveys.

Tags 2024 Asa Hutchinson Asa Hutchinson Donald Trump GOP presidential primary Joe Biden Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  5. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  6. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  7. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  8. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  9. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  10. Ernst slams Biden administration plan to electrify military fleet: ‘You ...
  11. Democrats reconstruct blue wall in lead-up to 2024
  12. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  13. Trump claims he’s under ‘total assault’ because of his lead in the polls
  14. Here are the most affordable states for retirees
  15. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  16. NC Supreme Court overrules decision that struck down voting maps
  17. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  18. Trump, Biden seek safe spaces far from debate stage
Load more

Video

See all Video