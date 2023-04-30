Mayorkas says Biden is ‘100 percent’ up for a second term

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday said President Biden is “100 percent” ready for a second term in the White House as Biden kicks off his 2024 reelection campaign.

“Is he up for a second term?” host Chuck Todd asked Mayorkas on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“100 percent. Incredibly sharp, incredibly probing, incredible command of the details. Probing on the details, asking tough questions,” Mayorkas said. “Absolutely. I’m incredibly proud to serve in his administration. I am incredibly proud of the work that we have done across the board.”

Biden launched his much-anticipated 2024 campaign last week, but entered the race amid some concerns about his age — as the president would be 86 by the end of a hypothetical second term. At 80, Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. history.

“You have full confidence that he can serve a second term?” Todd pressed Mayorkas on Sunday.

“100 percent,” the secretary said.

Some, like Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, have knocked Biden’s age, while others have come to the president’s defense.

“Well, I think when you look at a candidate you consider a lot. I think age is one thing, I think experience is another thing, I think your record that you have established is another thing,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) said on Sunday.

Former President Trump, 76, is also the 2024 frontrunner within the Republican Party, meaning the country could potentially see a 2020 race rematch between the sitting and former presidents.