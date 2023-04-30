trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Biden campaign co-chair says emphasis will be on jobs instead of poll numbers

by Julia Mueller - 04/30/23 12:30 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/30/23 12:30 PM ET
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 to introduce the Charitable Act on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), the national co-chair for President Biden’s 2024 campaign, said on Sunday that Biden’s team will focus on job numbers over polling results as the president’s reelection bid kicks off.

“The numbers we’re going to be talking about are the 12 million jobs created in the first two years that Biden’s been president, the lowest unemployment in 50 years. The 850,000 new manufacturing jobs,” Coons said on ABC’s “This Week,” when asked about polling indicating lackluster enthusiasm for the president’s 2024 run.

“And I’ll remind you, our president often says, ‘Don’t compare me to the almighty, compare me to the alternative.’ When folks get polled on a head-to-head if Donald Trump should be the Republican nominee again, [Biden] wins, and [Biden] wins decisively because, two years later, President Biden is stronger,” Coons said.

Biden has an “incredible record to run on,” the senator said, while Trump is “weaker” after his recent indictment by the Manhattan district attorney and after having “spent years just re-litigating 2020.”

“I look forward to talking about the numbers based on what we’ve gotten done with President Biden in the White House, on infrastructure, manufacturing, prescription drugs. It’s a great record to run on,” Coons said.

The Biden campaign’s national-co chair also dismissed concerns about the president’s age as he tries for another four years in the Oval Office, citing his “great delivery” at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner and the State of the Union earlier this year and calling him “agile” and “capable.”

ABC’s Martha Raddatz pressed Coons about “stumbles” and “ramblings sometimes” that have given some concern about the president.

“Martha, I’d say, compare him to the alternative. Recognize the value of experience and seasoning. Recognize that his values align better with where we want America to go,” Coons said.

“And in my meetings and conversations with him, in public, in private … Joe Biden is fit, capable and ready to serve another term.”

Tags 2024 2024 presidential race Chris Coons Chris Coons Joe Biden Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  5. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  6. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  7. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  8. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  9. Top GOP negotiator: US won’t default if Biden, Senate ‘recognize the ...
  10. Harris preps for her biggest task yet: Biden 2024 
  11. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  12. Ramaswamy says he won’t let Trump dodge debates
  13. Ernst slams Biden administration plan to electrify military fleet: ‘You ...
  14. Mace criticizes DeSantis for signing six-week abortion ban in ‘dead of ...
  15. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  16. McDaniel says party autopsy for 2022 shows independents didn’t break for GOP
  17. Trump claims he’s under ‘total assault’ because of his lead in the polls
  18. Democrats reconstruct blue wall in lead-up to 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video