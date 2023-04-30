trending:

Campaign

Spokesperson says Ocasio-Cortez not planning to challenge Gillibrand

by Stephen Neukam - 04/30/23 1:22 PM ET
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is seen during a meeting at the Chhaya Community Development Corporation, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) appears to be slamming the door on a possible Senate bid in 2024, with her spokesperson saying the progressive favorite is “not planning” on launching a primary challenge to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

“She is not planning to run for Senate in 2024. She is not planning to primary Gillibrand,” Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesperson, Lauren Hitt, told Politico.

Hitt’s comments pour cold water on the speculation that Ocasio-Cortez, a darling of the party’s left and a fundraising powerhouse, would primary Gillibrand for a seat in the upper chamber. After her meteoric rise to stardom, many have publicly wondered what could be next for Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez potentially stepping out of the way could clear the way for Gillibrand, who has been in the Senate since 2009, to cruise to reelection in the state. Gillibrand briefly launched a presidential campaign in 2020.

A challenge to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) by Ocasio-Cortez was floated last year, but she passed on that opportunity as well. Instead, Schumer oversaw his party winning a majority in the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

Other possible progressive challengers to Gillibrand’s seat have also signaled they do not plan to run for Senate, including Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and former Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.)

One looming threat to Gillibrand could be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who resigned from office in 2021 amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. Cuomo, who has denied all the allegations, has not said whether or not he will run for Senate in 2024.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Andrew Cuomo AOC Chuck Schumer Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Gillibrand Mondaire Jones New York

