trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Scott teases ‘major announcement’ for May 22 

by Caroline Vakil - 04/30/23 6:04 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 04/30/23 6:04 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) arrives for an all-Senators briefing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to discuss the leaked documents on a Discord chatroom by Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeria.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) teased an announcement for May 22 during a town hall on Sunday, widely speculated to be the official launch of his presidential campaign. 

“On May the 22nd in North Charleston, South Carolina, it is time to make the final step,” Scott told supporters in Charleston, S.C. 

“Please tell your friends, be in attendance. North Charleston – more details coming your way. We will have a major announcement and you’re going to want to be there,” he added. 

The development comes less than a week since Scott told Fox News during an interview that he hoped “to have a decision on whether to run by the end of May.” May 22 is presumed to be the day he makes his official announcement that he’s running for president in the GOP primary. 

Scott would become the latest contender to run for the Republican presidential nomination, joining former President Trump, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy among the other high-profile Republicans running. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu are among the Republicans who are widely speculated to be launching a White House bid but have not yet entered.  

DeSantis is expected to announce a presidential bid following the end of the Florida legislature session while Pence said during an interview on Fox News earlier this month that “you’ll have a clear idea of what the Pences decide in weeks and not months.” 

Tags Chris Christie Chris Sununu Ron DeSantis Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  5. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  6. The Memo: Culture war’s frontlines are drawn in the states
  7. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  8. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  9. GOP presidential contenders knock DeSantis over Disney
  10. Ted Cruz decries ‘political smear job’ against Clarence Thomas for ethics ...
  11. Scalise: Americans expect Biden to ‘sit in a room with Speaker McCarthy and ...
  12. Florida bill allowing DeSantis to stay governor and run for president heads to ...
  13. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  14. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  15. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  16. Cohn says First Republic sale ‘will be a much faster process’ than Silicon ...
  17. McDaniel says party autopsy for 2022 shows independents didn’t break for GOP
  18. Why did First Republic collapse? A guide to the latest banking crisis
Load more

Video

See all Video