Haley calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘Prime example’ of need for mental competency tests

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley called on Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to resign in an op-ed on Monday, citing what she said is the need for term limits and competency tests for politicians over the age of 75 years-old.

“What’s incredible is how the Washington establishment continues to cover for those who likely lack the mental acuity to do their job,” Haley wrote in an op-ed for Fox News.

Haley referred to Feinstein, 89, as a “trailblazer who’s made an indelible mark in public service,” but went on to write “it’s been obvious for quite some time that she’s in significant mental and physical decline.”

“She’s missed months of votes and clearly can no longer do her job. I agree with several congressional Democrats who say Feinstein should resign immediately and let someone else who is able to do the job take over,” Haley continued. “At 89 years old, she is a prime example of why we need mental competency tests for politicians.”

The former South Carolina governor also dismissed criticism that calls for Feinstein to resign were sexist, pointing to President Biden, who at 80 years-old launched his reelection bid last week.

Haley’s latest comments illustrate how she has made age a key message of her presidential campaign.

In March, Haley called for mandatory mental competency tests for elderly politicians during her speech launching her campaign, which was seen as a jab at Biden and former President Trump, who is 76 years-old. Both men are seen as leading contenders in the 2024 race for the White House.

Last week, Haley continued to make headlines when she told Fox News that she did not believe Biden would live to make it to 86 years-old, which would mark his age at the end of his second term.

Haley, 51, has also fielded criticism about her own age, mainly from former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who argued earlier this year that Haley was past her prime. Lemon was met with criticism across the board for what many said were sexist and ageist comments. Haley has fundraiser off of Lemon’s comments since he made the comments in February.