Jayapal backs Lee in California Senate race

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) waded into the California Senate race on Monday, endorsing Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) in the contest for Sen. Diane Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat.

“Barbara is a champion for justice who has been a persistent progressive voice in the U.S. House, and I know she’ll fight for our shared progressive values in the U.S. Senate,” Jayapal said in a statement.

“As a woman of color, I know representation matters and I’m excited for Barbara to bring her voice and her lived experience as a Black woman to the chamber so all of us can have a seat at the table. I’m proud to endorse Barbara Lee for U.S. Senate,” she added.

Lee is running against several other high-profile Democrats to replace the outgoing Feinstein, 89, who announced in February she would not seek reelection. Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) are also running for the seat.

“I am so grateful to have earned the trust and support of Congresswoman Jayapal,” Lee said in a statement.

“She is one of the strongest voices for justice in Congress and it’s been my honor to fight alongside her for a more progressive future for all,” she added. “I’m running this campaign to bring this fight to the U.S. Senate and on Day One, I’m ready to use my experience and record of results to move California and our country forward.”

Although the progressive wing makes up a smaller cohort of the Democratic Party, their endorsements will be heavily watched given California’s Democratic leanings. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has already backed Porter, who’s a former student of the senator’s.

Meanwhile, the more moderate Schiff has seen endorsements from more mainstream Democrats, such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The seat is almost certain to remain in Democratic control, and the California Senate primary is set for March 5.