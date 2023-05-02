Progressive group endorses Biden reelection bid

Progressive group NextGen PAC endorsed President Biden for reelection on Tuesday, giving the president a boost with young voters a week after announcing his 2024 bid.

The group pointed to Biden’s work on student debt, gun safety, LGBTQ rights, marijuana reform, and economic justice as reasons for their endorsement.

“It is clear that Biden is not only listening to us, but is taking robust action to signal to young people across the country that unprecedented change is possible,” NextGen PAC President Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said in a statement.

“For the millions of young Americans who flocked to the polls in 2020, his transformative leadership has proven that their votes can make a difference. Young voters are ready to elect Joe Biden again to ensure he finishes the job,” she said.

Biden’s student loan plan has been held up in court, which has raised questions over how enthusiastic young voters and progressives would be about his reelection campaign.

Most high-profile progressives in Congress have said they’ll support Biden’s reelection bid, despite ongoing criticism of his policies.

“Young Americans want decisive leadership and action for a safer, stronger, and more equitable America, and President Biden is fighting for that future,” Kevin Munoz, spokesperson for Biden-Harris 2024 campaign, said in a statement.

“Activating and mobilizing young Americans will be mission-critical to expanding our winning 2020 coalition in 2024, and with NextGen’s network of young Americans across the country, we are one step closer to that goal.”

NextGen plans to have on-the-ground staff in nine critical states in 2024: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

NextGen America was founded by billionaire Tom Steyer, who made his own unsuccessful bid for the White House as a Democrat in 2020. The group says it helped mobilize one in every nine young voters who cast a ballot in 2020.