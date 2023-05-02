trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Maryland county councilmember launches campaign for Cardin’s seat

by Caroline Vakil - 05/02/23 11:53 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 05/02/23 11:53 AM ET
Montgomery County (Md.) Council Member Will Jawando speaks on the need for low-income housing at AIDS Healthcare Foundation Housing is a Human Right Conference on Housing Affordability and Homelessness, Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Washington. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando announced on Tuesday that he’s running for Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D-Md.) seat, becoming the first Democrat to officially wade in Maryland’s U.S. Senate race.

“There’s a big lie in America, but it’s not about Donald Trump or his delusions that he won the election,” Jawando said in a one-minute campaign ad. “The real big lie — the one you feel every day that pits neighbors against neighbors – is the one that says for me to do well, you have to do worse. That we can’t take care of each other and still prosper. That if some people get ahead, everyone else has to be left behind.”

“Well, I spent the last four years on the Montgomery County Council, serving over a million Marylanders fighting to get rents down, build more affordable housing, and take on racial injustice to prove that lie wrong,” he continued. Jawando said he’s running “because I believe we can build a shared prosperity in Maryland that lifts everyone up. And that really would be big.”

Jawando’s Senate campaign launch comes one day after The Baltimore Sun first reported Cardin would not be seeking reelection. Several Democrats that have been widely floated as potential Senate contenders to replace Cardin include Reps. David Trone (D-Md.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D).

Meanwhile, there’s been some speculation that former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) could launch a bid for the seat on the Republican side. Hogan said last month that he would not be running for the GOP presidential nomination amid much speculation, though he’s left the option open to running as a third party candidate

Senate Democrats this cycle will be playing defense as they look to keep their 51-49 majority in the upper chamber, which includes three Democrats situated in states that former President Trump won in 2020: Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Jon Tester (Mont.) and Sherrod Brown (Ohio).

Tester and Brown have announced reelection runs, but Manchin has not yet said whether he’ll run for another term.

Tags 2024 Senate races Ben Cardin Ben Cardin Donald Trump Joe Manchin Larry Hogan Maryland Will Jawando

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  3. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  4. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  5. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  6. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  7. 7 bodies found during search for missing teens in Oklahoma
  8. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  9. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  10. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  11. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  12. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  13. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  14. Biden to send 1,500 troops to border ahead of expected migrant surge
  15. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  16. Watch live: Senate Judiciary holds Supreme Court ethics hearing after Clarence ...
  17. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  18. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign
Load more

Video

See all Video