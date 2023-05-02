Schiff backs writers’ strike amid California Senate campaign

California Rep. Adam Schiff (D) spoke out on Tuesday to support the thousands of Hollywood writers striking for better pay as the lawmaker campaigns for a U.S. Senate seat.

The Writers Guild of America’s “fight for better pay and wage protections in the era of streaming content is vital to ensuring the livelihood of those who make the entertainment industry such a creative powerhouse,” Schiff said.

“I stand with those striking and urge both sides to swiftly come to a deal that supports good worker salaries and keeps our favorite TV and movie productions afloat,” the lawmaker added.

The strike kicked off just after midnight Pacific on Tuesday, and picketing was planned for the afternoon.

The WGA said the strike decision came after six weeks of negotiations with Netflix, Amazon, Disney and other major studios under the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The union argued the “studios’ responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing” as the industry grapples with a surge of streaming content and emerging technologies.

President Biden, who touts himself as the most pro-union president ever, has not waded into the WGA strike.

“We encourage both sides to stay at the table,” White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre said Tuesday.

Schiff is running to try and replace retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D), in a would-be jump from the House to the Senate. He’s said Feinstein told him to “go ahead” with the campaign and has been endorsed by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

California Democrat Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee are also in the running.