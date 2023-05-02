trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump may skip at least one early GOP presidential debate: report

by Joe Jacquez - 05/02/23 4:21 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 05/02/23 4:21 PM ET
President Donald Trump during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Former President Trump is leaning toward skipping at least one of the first two Republican presidential primary debates, according to a report from The New York Times.

Trump is expected to not attend either the first debate, which will be held in August in Milwaukee and hosted by Fox News, or the second, which will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, according to several anonymous sources who talked to the Times.

Last week, Trump reiterated earlier thoughts about skipping the debates because of his “massive” lead in the polls.

“When you’re way up, you don’t do debates. If you’re even or down, you do debates, but when you’re way up, what’s the purpose of doing the debate?” Trump said on the “Cats & Cosby” show with hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby.

Trump, who also said that “people don’t debate when they have these massive leads,” has a history of threatening to skip presidential debates. He used the same tactic during his 2016 and 2020 bids for the White House.

The former president, who has held a commanding lead over his confirmed and prospective GOP rivals for months, now holds a 36-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce he is running, in a new poll of Republican primary voters by CBS News-You Gov.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy polled at 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively, while former Vice President Mike Pence earned 5 percent. Pence has yet to formally jump into the running for the GOP nomination, but Haley and Ramaswamy have launched official campaigns.

The Times cites “denying his low-polling rivals access to a massive television audience” as one reason Trump might skip the debates.

Additionally, Trump reportedly has an issue with the second debate being held at the Reagan Library because the organization’s board of trustees chair, Frederick J. Ryan Jr., is also the publisher and CEO of The Washington Post.

Plus, Trump’s relationship with Fox News has been increasingly strained since the network on election night 2020 called Arizona for rival Joe Biden. Timing could also be a reason, because Trump doesn’t want to debate in August, according to the report.

Ramaswamy said on Sunday that he wouldn’t let Trump “get away” with skipping the debates, during an appearance with Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Tags 2024 presidential election debate Donald Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump presidential campaign Fox News GOP GOP debate GOP presidential primary GOP primary GOP primary debates Mike Pence Mike Pence Nikki Haley Nikki Haley RNC Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  2. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  3. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  4. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  5. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  6. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  7. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  8. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  9. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  10. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  11. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  12. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  13. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  14. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  15. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  16. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  17. Trump Jr. complains about Fox: ‘I haven’t been on in nine months’ 
  18. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
Load more

Video

See all Video