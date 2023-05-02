trending:

Campaign

Election denier Jim Marchant launches Nevada Senate bid

by Caroline Vakil - 05/02/23 6:16 PM ET
Associated Press/John Locher
FILE – Jim Marchant speaks at a Republican election night watch party, on Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. In the year since the Jan. 6 riot, Donald Trump-aligned Republicans have worked to clear the path for next time. In battleground states and beyond, Republicans are systematically taking hold of the once overlooked machinery of elections, weakening or replacing the checks in place to prevent partisan meddling with results. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier who unsuccessfully ran for Nevada secretary of state last year, announced on Tuesday that he’s running for the Nevada Senate seat in 2024.

“We have to encourage principled, America First, MAGA candidates to run for office. That is why I am announcing today that I am running for United States Senate,” Marchant said to cheers while speaking at Fervent Church in Las Vegas.

Marchant becomes the first Republican to take on Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), who’s up for reelection next year. Marchant, a former Nevada state Assemblyman, lost his bid against Democrat Cisco Aguilar to be the state’s top election official during the 2022 midterms.

His secretary of state campaign drew eyebrows given he claimed that he was a “victim of election fraud” during the 2020 election and claimed while speaking to supporters that “your vote hasn’t counted for decades.”

The 2024 Nevada Senate race will take place only two years after the Silver State was home to one of the most competitive Senate races in 2022. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) narrowly won her race against Republican Adam Laxalt, and her win helped solidify Democrats’ majority in the Senate for another two years.

Another Republican who’s been widely floated as a possible Senate contender to take on Rosen is retired Army Capt. Sam Brown. Brown lost the GOP primary to Laxalt last year.

