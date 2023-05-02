trending:

Campaign

Tim Scott set to name former aide Jennifer DeCasper as 2024 campaign manager

by Alex Gangitano - 05/02/23 9:21 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) leaves an all-Senators briefing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to discuss the leaked documents on a Discord chatroom by Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeria.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) would name his longtime aide Jennifer DeCasper as campaign manager should he ultimately decide to move forward with a 2024 presidential bid.

DeCasper confirmed the development to The Hill on Tuesday as Scott prepares to announce a challenge against former President Trump for the GOP nomination. He launched a 2024 exploratory committee last month, and this week he teased an announcement for May 22, which is widely speculated to be the official launch of his presidential campaign.

CBS first reported the news of DeCasper running Scott’s potential bid and noted that she would make history as the first woman of color to run a Republican presidential campaign.

DeCasper, a Colorado native, is Scott’s former chief of staff and had worked for the South Carolina Republican since he was first elected to the House in 2010. She made waves on Capitol Hill as the first Black woman to serve as Senate chief of staff, for assuming the role under 40 after starting her career as an intern, and for working to create the most diverse office in the Senate.

She left the Senate last year to start her own firm advising Scott’s super PAC, according to CBS.

If Scott announces, he would be the latest contender to run for the Republican presidential nomination, joining Trump, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy among the other high-profile Republicans running.

