trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Colin Allred launching Democratic challenge to Cruz

by Jared Gans - 05/03/23 9:32 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/03/23 9:32 AM ET
Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas)
Greg Nash
Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) is seen during the ninth ballot for Speaker on the third day of the 118th session of Congress on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) launched a challenge to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R) reelection bid in 2024 on Wednesday, slamming Cruz as only caring about himself. 

Allred said in a video posted on his Twitter account that he was prepared to “take on anyone who came through” during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, while the video points to a comment that a rioter made saying he believed Cruz “would want us to do this.” 

The congressman notes then that Cruz hid in a supply closet during the attack. 

He also mentioned Cruz’s family trip to Cancun, Mexico in February 2021 as extreme winter weather conditions knocked out power for millions in the state, leaving them “freezing in the dark.” 

“He’ll do anything to get on Fox News but can’t be bothered to help keep rural Texas hospitals open,” Allred said in the footage, adding that Cruz “spends months trying to whip up phony culture wars but not a minute trying to raise wages or lower drug prices.

“The struggles of regular Texas just don’t interest him,” he continued. “”Well, they matter to me because those struggles are the story of my life.”

The video states that Allred formerly was a linebacker in the National Football League before being elected to Congress. He claimed in the video that he has worked with Republicans to support veterans, pass a new trade deal with Mexico and bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States. 

“We deserve a senator whose team is Texas, but Ted Cruz only cares about himself,” he said. “You know that.” 

A Democrat has not served as a senator representing Texas in 30 years, but the race will likely be one of the few potential pickup opportunities for Democrats with a 2024 map that does not give many opportunities. 

Cruz defeated former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) for reelection to his second term by about 2.5 points in 2018, making it one of the closest races of the year. 

Allred acknowledged that “some people say a Democrat can’t win in Texas” but argued that “someone like me was never supposed to get this far” and he has “taken down a lot tougher guys than Ted Cruz.” 

The Hill has reached out to Cruz for comment.

Tags 2024 elections Beto O'Rourke Colin Allred Colin Allred Ted Cruz Ted Cruz Texas Senate race

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  2. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  3. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  4. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  5. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  6. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  7. Texas shooting suspect found under pile of laundry, sheriff says
  8. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  9. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  10. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  11. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  12. White House seeks to pull McConnell into debt talks
  13. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  14. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  15. Biden to send 1,500 troops to border ahead of expected migrant surge
  16. Russia claims it foiled Ukraine drone attack on Putin residence
  17. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  18. Florida GOP lawmakers approve shielding DeSantis travel records
Load more

Video

See all Video