Clyburn backs Lee in California Senate race

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), assistant House Democratic leader, is throwing his weight behind Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) in the California Senate race to replace Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.).

“Barbara Lee is the voice Americans need now in the U.S. Senate,” Clyburn said in a statement.

“She stands by what she believes in, and she doesn’t back down. In the House, she is an extremely accomplished legislator with a record of delivering historical achievement to end poverty, eradicate HIV and AIDS, and work for global peace and security,” he continued. “In the Senate, she will use all of her experiences to address the challenges that Californians and Americans are dealing with every day, including economic inequality, housing affordability, and the climate crisis.”

Lee is going head-to-head with Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in the California Senate race. Feinstein, who is 89, announced earlier this year that she’s not running for reelection.

Clyburn’s endorsement is a boost for Lee’s campaign, coming from a prominent establishment Democrat within the House Democratic caucus. Clyburn’s endorsement was credited with lifting President Biden’s campaign during the 2020 election cycle.

“Congressman Clyburn has set an example of integrity, effectiveness, and leadership in the U.S. House, and I’m honored to be endorsed by him,” Lee said in her own statement. “I am running this campaign to bring my record of accomplishments and effectiveness to the U.S. Senate. Californians deserve a Senator who will hit the ground running on Day One and be their voice.”

The development comes just after Lee received another key endorsement from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The two endorsements taken together offer a look at how Lee is seeking to shore up support among both progressives and establishment members of the party.

Porter has notched support from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), while Schiff has received the backing from California Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).