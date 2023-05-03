trending:

Campaign

Biden campaign focuses on economy in second ad for 2024

by Alex Gangitano - 05/03/23 12:03 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden is seen during an event to highlight National Small Business Week in the Rose Garden of the White House in is Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 1, 2023.

President Biden’s reelection campaign released its second ad of the 2024 cycle Wednesday, focusing on the president’s economic agenda and his attention to rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure.

The ad will air in battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The campaign hopes to appeal to workers and unions in those states ahead of next year’s election.

“Folks, my economic plan is about investing in places and people that have been forgotten,” Biden says in the ad. “It’s about making things here in America again. It’s about good jobs. It’s about the dignity of work.”

The ad touts “historic laws that rebuild our roads and bridges,” giving a nod to the bipartisan infrastructure bill that the president signed into law in 2021.

“We’re investing in places and people that have been forgotten. They’ve been invisible. But we haven’t forgotten,” Biden says in the ad. “We’re building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out where no one’s going to be left behind.”

Last week, the campaign released its first ad, which pushed his case for a second term in key swing states and focused heavily on protecting Americans’ freedoms. The ads are part of the two-week, seven-figure purchase of airtime.

On April 25, Biden officially announced his plans to run for reelection, setting up a likely rematch between him and former President Trump.

