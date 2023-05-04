trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

New Hampshire House majority leader endorses DeSantis

by Max Greenwood - 05/04/23 11:57 AM ET
by Max Greenwood - 05/04/23 11:57 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)
Greg Nash
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Leadership Summit at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Friday, April 21, 2023.

New Hampshire House Republican leader Jason Osborne is throwing his support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) likely 2024 presidential bid. 

In an op-ed for the New Hampshire Journal, Osborne praised DeSantis as a “proven effective leader,” capable of helping Republicans win back many of the suburban voters that defected to Democrats in recent years.

“Governor Ron DeSantis is exactly the candidate America needs in 2024,” Osborne said. “He has the drive and energy to win, record of success to prove it, and the leadership qualities to bring our country together.” 

“With DeSantis as our nominee, Republicans can win back the White House, Congress, and state legislatures – continuing the work of making America great again.”

Osborne’s endorsement is a big get for DeSantis, who hasn’t yet launched a presidential campaign but is expected to in the coming weeks. New Hampshire will hold the first Republican presidential primaries of the 2024 election cycle and Osborne’s support could give the Florida governor an early boost in the state.

In his op-ed, Osborne said that DeSantis had proven his ability to appeal, not just to the GOP’s conservative base, but to a broader swath of voters, pointing to his 19-point reelection victory last year.

That brand, Osborne argued, could prove crucial for Republicans in 2024, especially given the GOP’s struggles over the past few election cycles to win over suburban voters, who were turned off by former President Donald Trump’s inflammatory brand of politics.

“In recent years, the Republican party has struggled to connect with suburban voters. However, Governor DeSantis understands the importance of reaching out to these voters and bringing them back into the Republican Party,” Osborne wrote. 

“His leadership and record of success in Florida can serve as a model for how Republicans can win back suburban voters across the country. With DeSantis at the helm, the Republican Party can become a true coalition of working-class Americans and suburban voters. To win in 2024, Republicans need such a leader for New Hampshire and for America to rally behind.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  2. Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys convicted on seditious conspiracy
  3. Trump says he will 'probably attend' E. Jean Carroll trial to 'confront this'
  4. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor's tuition payments 'despicable'
  5. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  6. Democrats eye funding cuts as leverage against Supreme Court
  7. Chevron case: Supreme Court could take sledgehammer to agency power
  8. ’80s rock anthem dropped as SF Pride’s theme after singer’s controversial ...
  9. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  10. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  11. Three old DeSantis TV ads that explain his plummeting poll numbers
  12. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  13. Republicans subpoena FBI for document alleging unspecified ‘criminal ...
  14. Teens accused of killing woman while throwing rocks at cars charged with murder
  15. Florida passes transgender bathroom bill
  16. 10-year-olds found working at McDonald’s in Kentucky: Labor Department
  17. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  18. GOP on DeSantis: Don’t underestimate him
Load more

Video

See all Video