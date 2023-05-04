Raskin to ‘seriously investigate’ potential Senate bid over next month

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said in an interview published Thursday that he will “seriously investigate” a possible Senate bid this month just days after Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) announced he wouldn’t be seeking reelection.

So far, several challengers have entered the race for Cardin’s seat, including Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando, former Senate candidate Jerome Segal, and today, Rep. David Trone (D-Md.). Raskin, who recently finished chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis, told Time in an interview that he was weighing a bid himself.

“After five months of chemo, I am taking the month of May to seriously investigate the 2024 election, the Senate, the House, and the role I can best play in Democratic victory and progress in the country,” Raskin told the news outlet.

Raskin’s remarks come amid an accelerated timeline by other candidates to announce their candidacies to take Cardin’s seat in 2024. Raskin has become a household name in part because of his time serving as one of the Democrats’ impeachment managers during the second impeachment trial of former President Trump.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear who will mount a bid on the Republican side. Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R ) dashed Republicans’ hopes this week when he said during an interview on NewsNation that he wasn’t pursuing the opportunity.

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates the open seat as solid Democrat.