trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis on presidential run: ‘You either gotta put up or shut up’

by Julia Shapero - 05/05/23 1:27 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/05/23 1:27 PM ET

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Friday he will make a decision on whether to launch a 2024 presidential bid “relatively soon.”

“I felt very confident going into November ’22 we were gonna do very well, but you really had to put up or shut up on that,” DeSantis said at a news conference marking the end of Florida’s legislative session, referring to his reelection last year.

“I also understood that we had this opportunity here to be able to really, really do a lot of great stuff, and I’ve always said that we’re gonna see this through,” he continued. “What happens in the future? We’ll get on that relatively soon. You either gotta put or shut up on that as well.”

DeSantis is widely expected to launch a bid for the Republican nomination. Reports emerged last month suggesting the former congressman was planning a campaign launch in May or June. However, he later dismissed them as “inaccurate.”

“If there’s any announcements, those will come at the appropriate time. But if anyone’s telling you that somehow they know this or they know that, that’s just inaccurate because there’s not been any decisions made,” DeSantis said. 

He regularly polls in second place in GOP primary surveys, behind only former President Trump. The Florida governor currently sits about 29 points behind the former president, according to a polling average from FiveThirtyEight.

Several other Republicans have launched campaigns to challenge Trump — including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — but they have largely failed to gain much traction in the polls. 

Republicans who are also weighing potential campaigns include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Asa Hutchinson Chris Christie Donald Trump Mike Pence Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Tim Scott Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  2. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  3. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  4. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  5. Florida legislature approves bill allowing DeSantis-appointed board to cancel ...
  6. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  7. Judicial activist urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ in arranged payment to ...
  8. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  9. Ukrainian lawmaker punches Russian official at conference in Turkey
  10. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  11. Rochelle Walensky exits as CDC chief
  12. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  13. DeSantis on presidential run: ‘You either gotta put up or shut up’
  14. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  15. Watch live: DHS Secretary Mayorkas holds border visit press conference
  16. Amazon settles case after driver totaled woman’s car in her driveway
  17. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  18. Zaslav defends CNN’s Trump town hall: ‘All voices should be heard’
Load more

Video

See all Video