trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’

by Julia Shapero - 05/05/23 4:28 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/05/23 4:28 PM ET

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday that former President Trump will deliver “chaos” and a “horror show” if he returned to the White House in 2024.

“If you believe in his policies, what he’s advertising as his policies, he’s the last person who could actually execute them and achieve them,” Barr said of Trump at an event in Cleveland. “He does not have the discipline.”

When pressed further, Barr claimed his former boss doesn’t have “the ability for strategic thinking” or “setting priorities.”

“It is a horror show when he’s left to his own devices,” Barr said. “And so, you may want his policies, but Trump will not deliver Trump policies.”

“He will deliver chaos and, if anything, lead to a backlash that will set his policies much further back than they otherwise would be,” he added.

Barr, who served as attorney general under Trump and former President George H.W. Bush, was in Cleveland discussing his book, “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General.”

The former attorney general has become a frequent critic of Trump since leaving the administration in December 2020. Shortly before resigning, Barr revealed the Department of Justice found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, despite then-President Trump’s claims.

Last month, he suggested Trump was the Republican candidate “most likely to lose again” to President Biden in 2024.

Tags 2024 presidential election Bill Barr Bill Barr Donald Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  2. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  3. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  6. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  7. Florida legislature approves bill allowing DeSantis-appointed board to cancel ...
  8. Ukrainian lawmaker punches Russian official at conference in Turkey
  9. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  10. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  11. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  12. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  13. Judicial activist urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ in arranged payment to ...
  14. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  15. Rochelle Walensky exits as CDC chief
  16. FDA recalls more than 500K COVID tests over bacteria risk
  17. Five takeaways from Florida’s crucial 2023 legislative session
  18. Amazon settles case after driver totaled woman’s car in her driveway
Load more

Video

See all Video