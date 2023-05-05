trending:

Campaign

Trump ‘pleased’ to see Ramaswamy ‘doing so well’ in GOP primary poll

by Joe Jacquez - 05/05/23 5:53 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump (left) and entrepreneur and declared GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (right). (AP Photo/Evan Vucci/Charlie Neibergall)

Former President Trump said he was “pleased” to see fellow GOP Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy doing well in recent primary polls.

“I am pleased to see that Vivek Ramaswamy is doing so well in the most recent Republican Primary Poll,” Trump said in a statement released Friday. “He is tied with Mike Pence, and seems to be on his way to catching Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“The thing I like about Vivek is that he only has good things to say about ‘President Trump’ and all that the Trump Administration has so successfully done — This is the reason he is doing so well,” he continued. “In any event, good luck to all of them, they will need it!”

Trump was referring to a new CBS/YouGov poll of GOP primary voters released Monday.

The poll showed that 58 percent of likely Republican primary voters would vote for Trump, while 18 percent of unsure voters said there were considering the former President.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce a presidential bid, followed the former president in the polls with 22 percent, with 30 percent of unsure voters saying they are considering him.

Ramaswamy and former Vice President Mike Pence each polled at 5 percent. Around 15 percent of those surveyed said they are considering Pence, while 12 percent said the same about Ramaswamy.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley earned 4 percent of support, while 16 percent said they would consider her.

Ramaswamy, who announced his candidacy in February, recently made headlines for saying that he would not allow Trump to skip out on primary debates.

