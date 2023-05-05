trending:

McEnany predicts Trump lead will shrink when DeSantis announces 2024 run

by Jared Gans - 05/05/23 9:35 PM ET
Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for former President Donald Trump. (Scott W. Grau / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany predicted that former President Trump’s lead over his other rivals for the GOP nomination will shrink once Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) joins the race. 

McEnany said in an interview on “America 180 with David Brody” on Friday that she expects the Republican nominating process to be “defined” by the primary debates with the candidates, but how the primaries will proceed is unclear. 

She said DeSantis has “done a phenomenal job” as governor of Florida and has many achievements to mention during the debates. 

“Polling suggests that President Trump has this wide lead, but I think that once Gov. DeSantis declares, you’re going to see that lead tighten,” she said. “He hasn’t even declared his candidacy yet.” 

McEnany’s comments come as DeSantis appears likely to announce a decision on whether he will join the race for the Republican nomination in 2024. He said at a news conference on Friday that marked the end of Florida’s legislative session that he will decide “what happens in the future” soon. 

Reports have indicated that he planned to launch his bid for the presidency this month or next month, but DeSantis has said they are inaccurate

The Florida governor has not directly or publicly confirmed that he is considering a run, but he has been widely rumored to be a potential candidate. He has consistently placed second in hypothetical Republican primary polling, but Trump has maintained a significant, double-digit lead.

DeSantis’ prospects for winning the nomination have also dwindled recently to some observers and experts, as he has been repeatedly attacked by Trump, criticized by some in the party over his agenda and lost donors. 

But Republican donors and strategists said DeSantis should not be underestimated and has fundraising power and influence that few others in his party have.

