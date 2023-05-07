trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Christie warns a Trump, Biden rematch ‘is bad for the Republican Party’

by Julia Shapero - 05/07/23 7:00 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/07/23 7:00 AM ET
FILE – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) warned on Sunday that a potential rematch between former President Trump and President Biden in 2024 would be “bad for the Republican Party.”

“I’m very concerned that what we’re heading towards is a Trump-Biden rematch,” Christie said in an interview with radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats Roundtable.” “A Trump-Biden rematch is bad for the Republican Party.” 

“Donald Trump has done nothing but lose since he won the election in 2016,” Christie continued. “We lost the House in 2018. The Senate and the White House in 2020. We under-performed in 2022 and lost more governorships and another Senate seat. Donald Trump cannot win.” 

Christie, who is considering a 2024 bid of his own, has sought to position himself as the Republican candidate who can take on Trump.

“He’s on a vanity exercise to try to make himself feel better. That’s not going to make the country any better,” Christie added. “That’s why I’m considering it because I’m concerned that the people that are in the race so far are unwilling to take him on directly.”

“The only way to beat the front runner is to take the front runner on directly,” he added.

The former governor, who unsuccessfully ran against Trump in 2016, had previously indicated that he would make a decision about a White House run by sometime in May.

Christie has also criticized the former president for comments indicating he could skip the primary debates.

“When you’re way up, you don’t do debates. If you’re even or down you do debates, but when you’re way up, what’s the purpose of doing the debate?” Trump said last month.

Christie responded earlier this week, claiming former President Trump was “afraid” to take the stage in Republican primary debates.

“I’m sorry to see that Donald Trump feels like if he gets on the stage, he’s at risk of losing his lead. If, in fact, his ideas are so great, if his leadership is so outstanding, then his lead will only increase if he gets on the stage, not decrease,” Christie said on Wednesday.

“But obviously, he’s afraid,” he continued. “He’s afraid to get on the stage against people who are serious. And I’m sorry to see that he’s that afraid of it.” 

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Chris Christie Donald Trump Joe Biden Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  2. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  3. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  4. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  5. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  6. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  7. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  8. Do Democrats need a Nixon-like intervention with Biden?
  9. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  10. At least 9 dead, multiple injured in mall shooting near Dallas: police
  11. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  12. Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle
  13. Democratic senators urge Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens to expand ...
  14. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  15. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  16. California task force votes in favor of reparation proposals for Black residents
  17. 10 questions answered on the debt limit
  18. Pence vows to stand behind ‘principled jurist’ Clarence Thomas amid scrutiny
Load more

Video

See all Video