trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Biden approval slips to new low in wake of 2024 campaign launch: survey

by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 7:53 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 7:53 AM ET
President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order that would create the White House Office of Environmental Justice in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden’s approval rating has dipped to a new low in a poll taken in the wake of his 2024 reelection bid announcement. 

The Washington Post-ABC News survey found the president’s approval rating fell 6 percentage points between February and May, with the share of those who say they approve of the way Biden’s handling his job dropping from 42 to 36 percent. Fifty-six percent of respondents in the new poll disapprove. 

The same share of Americans — 18 percent — still “strongly approve” of the president’s work compared to February, but the share of those who “strongly disapprove” went up to 47 percent. 

Asked to choose between Biden and former President Trump on who they think did a better job of handling the economy, 54 percent of respondents said Trump and 36 percent said Biden “so far.” Another 7 percent said neither.

Biden announced his much-anticipated campaign for another four years in the White House last month, joining Trump in the race and teeing up what could be a 2020 presidential race rematch. 

Already the country’s oldest sitting president, Biden made his announcement amid concerns about his age. His brief campaign launch video played clips from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and warned against “MAGA extremists,” pitching the sitting president as the leader in the “battle for the soul of America.” 

Thirty-six percent of Democratic of Democratic-leaning respondents in the survey released Sunday said they’d prefer Biden get the party’s nomination — up 5 points from February — while 58 percent said they’d prefer the party nominate someone else.

In a hypothetical Trump-Biden rematch, 44 percent say they’d lean toward the former president while 38 percent say they’d lean toward Biden. 

Conducted April 28 to May 3, the poll surveyed 1,006 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. For the subgroup of 900 registered voters, the margin was 4 percentage points. 

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election approval rating Joe Biden Joe Biden Poll President Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  2. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  3. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  4. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  5. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  6. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  7. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  8. Do Democrats need a Nixon-like intervention with Biden?
  9. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  10. Biden approval slips to new low in wake of 2024 campaign launch: survey
  11. Christie warns a Trump, Biden rematch ‘is bad for the Republican Party’
  12. 10 questions answered on the debt limit
  13. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  14. Where in the world is Joe Biden?
  15. Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle
  16. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  17. At least 9 dead, multiple injured in mall shooting near Dallas: police
  18. Democratic senators urge Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens to expand ...
Load more

Video

See all Video