One-third in new survey say Biden has mental sharpness to be effective

About a third of Americans in a new poll said that they think President Biden has the “mental sharpness” to be effective in his role, as he campaigns for another four years in the White House in 2024.

The Washington Post-ABC News survey found 32 percent of respondents said Biden has the “mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president,” and 33 percent said he’s “in good enough physical health” for the job, too.

By contrast, 54 percent said former President Trump has the requisite mental sharpness, and 64 percent said he’s in good enough physical health.

A third of respondents also said Trump is “honest and trustworthy,” while 41 percent said the same of Biden.

Biden last month kicked off his campaign for another term as president, joining Trump in the race for what could end up being a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

The president’s age has been a hot topic surrounding his reelection ambitions, though he’s dismissed the concerns. He’d be 82 years old at the start of a second term. Trump would be 78 at the start of a second term.

A plurality of respondents in the poll released Sunday — 43 percent — said both candidates are “too old for another term” in the Oval Office.

Twenty-six percent said “only Biden” is too old for the job, compared to 1 percent who said only Trump is too old. Another 28 percent said neither candidate is too old.

Conducted April 28 to May 3, the poll surveyed 1,006 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.