trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

One-third in new survey say Biden has mental sharpness to be effective

by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 8:13 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 8:13 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden greets guests following an event to highlight National Small Business Week in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 1, 2023. Biden also discussed Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) Limit, Save, Grow Act passed last week.

About a third of Americans in a new poll said that they think President Biden has the “mental sharpness” to be effective in his role, as he campaigns for another four years in the White House in 2024. 

The Washington Post-ABC News survey found 32 percent of respondents said Biden has the “mental sharpness it takes to serve effectively as president,” and 33 percent said he’s “in good enough physical health” for the job, too.

By contrast, 54 percent said former President Trump has the requisite mental sharpness, and 64 percent said he’s in good enough physical health. 

A third of respondents also said Trump is “honest and trustworthy,” while 41 percent said the same of Biden. 

Biden last month kicked off his campaign for another term as president, joining Trump in the race for what could end up being a rematch of the 2020 presidential election. 

The president’s age has been a hot topic surrounding his reelection ambitions, though he’s dismissed the concerns. He’d be 82 years old at the start of a second term. Trump would be 78 at the start of a second term. 

A plurality of respondents in the poll released Sunday — 43 percent — said both candidates are “too old for another term” in the Oval Office.

Twenty-six percent said “only Biden” is too old for the job, compared to 1 percent who said only Trump is too old. Another 28 percent said neither candidate is too old. 

Conducted April 28 to May 3, the poll surveyed 1,006 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Joe Biden President Joe Biden Reelection white house

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  2. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  3. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  4. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  5. Why Russia’s Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  6. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  7. Do Democrats need a Nixon-like intervention with Biden?
  8. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  9. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  10. Christie warns a Trump, Biden rematch ‘is bad for the Republican Party’
  11. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  12. Biden approval slips to new low in wake of 2024 campaign launch: survey
  13. At least 9 dead, multiple injured in mall shooting near Dallas: police
  14. 10 questions answered on the debt limit
  15. Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle
  16. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  17. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  18. Democratic senators urge Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens to expand ...
Load more

Video

See all Video