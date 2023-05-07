trending:

Campaign

Hutchinson expects Trump to be on GOP debate stage

by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 11:44 AM ET
Asa Hutchinson and Donald Trump
Associated Press Photos

Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday said he expects former President Trump to appear on the GOP primary debate stage, despite the former president’s recent suggestions that he could skip the events.

“I’m … not sure whether Donald Trump’s going to be there or not. I hope that he will be. I think it’s important, but let’s see how that develops,” Hutchinson said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” 

The former governor then said he thinks Trump will “drop in the polls” and that he “will ultimately be there.”

Trump has suggested that he could skip his party’s primary debates because he’s polling well enough not to participate.

“It’s important for the American public to hear – particularly the Republican voters – to hear what the candidates say about the future, their ideas for it, and to engage in that debate and defend their position. So that’s what the expectation is, and I think everybody has an obligation to participate in that,” Hutchinson said on Sunday. 

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has said she expects GOP candidates will have to sign a pledge that they’ll support whoever the eventual nominee is in order to get on the debate stage. 

Asked on NBC whether he’s committed to supporting the GOP nominee even if Trump gets the nod, Hutchison said he expects to be on the debate stage and is “still looking at what is required for that in terms of the pledge.” 

