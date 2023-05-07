trending:

Campaign

Lankford won’t say if he’ll endorse Trump in 2024

by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 12:01 PM ET
Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) arrives for a press conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 to introduce the Charitable Act on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) on Sunday avoided endorsing former President Trump in his 2024 White House bid.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Lankford on ABC’s “This Week” whether the senator was “comfortable with the idea” of Trump as the GOP nominee.

“Well, we’re going to allow the nominee process to go through. I’ve not endorsed anyone in this race and not going to for quite a while, if I do it all. I didn’t in 2016, either. So I’ll stay out of this, as we’ve got an open seat at this point,” Lankford said.

“Clearly, President Trump is leading in all the polls on it. But it’s still early. There are several folks that are unannounced that may announce in the next couple of months. And then the first debates for Republicans will be in August,” the senator added.

Trump, who announced after last year’s midterm elections that he would run again for the White House in 2024, has registered as the Republicans’ frontrunner in recent polls, and has picked up eleven endorsements from Lankford’s fellow Senate Republicans.

Trump has also suggested that he could skip his party’s primary debates.

