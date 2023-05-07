Trump leading Biden by 7 points in hypothetical matchup: survey

Former President Trump leads President Biden by 7 points in a hypothetical 2024 matchup between the two, according to a new survey.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll found that 49 percent of Americans said they would definitely or probably vote for Trump or are leaning toward casting their ballots for him in a hypothetical matchup with Biden in 2024 if Trump and Biden are the Republican and Democratic nominees. About 42 percent said they would definitely or probably vote for Biden or are leaning toward supporting him in 2024.

When asked who they would vote for if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were the Republican nominee instead of Trump in a matchup with Biden, the governor also led the president by 7 points. The poll released Sunday found that 48 percent said they would definitely or probably vote for DeSantis or would lean toward voting for him, while 41 percent said the same thing for Biden.

Trump also came out on top when respondents were asked if Biden and Trump were in “good enough physical health to serve effectively as president,” with 64 percent responding that the former president is and 33 percent saying his successor is. When asked if each of them has the “mental sharpness” to act as president, 32 percent of respondents said Biden does while 54 percent said Trump does.

Biden received higher marks, however, when respondents were asked if he is honest and trustworthy, with 41 percent agreeing with that statement. About 33 percent agreed with that statement when asked about Trump.

The poll was conducted among 1,006 U.S. adults between April 26 to May 3 and has a margin of sampling error of 3.5 percentage points.