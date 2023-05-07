trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump leading Biden by 7 points in hypothetical matchup: survey

by Lauren Sforza - 05/07/23 12:50 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/07/23 12:50 PM ET
AP Photo/File
This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden. Both men are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024. But a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party’s leader, and a clear opening for new leadership. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party.

Former President Trump leads President Biden by 7 points in a hypothetical 2024 matchup between the two, according to a new survey.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll found that 49 percent of Americans said they would definitely or probably vote for Trump or are leaning toward casting their ballots for him in a hypothetical matchup with Biden in 2024 if Trump and Biden are the Republican and Democratic nominees. About 42 percent said they would definitely or probably vote for Biden or are leaning toward supporting him in 2024.

When asked who they would vote for if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were the Republican nominee instead of Trump in a matchup with Biden, the governor also led the president by 7 points. The poll released Sunday found that 48 percent said they would definitely or probably vote for DeSantis or would lean toward voting for him, while 41 percent said the same thing for Biden.

Trump also came out on top when respondents were asked if Biden and Trump were in “good enough physical health to serve effectively as president,” with 64 percent responding that the former president is and 33 percent saying his successor is. When asked if each of them has the “mental sharpness” to act as president, 32 percent of respondents said Biden does while 54 percent said Trump does.

Biden received higher marks, however, when respondents were asked if he is honest and trustworthy, with 41 percent agreeing with that statement. About 33 percent agreed with that statement when asked about Trump.

The poll was conducted among 1,006 U.S. adults between April 26 to May 3 and has a margin of sampling error of 3.5 percentage points.

Tags 2024 presidential election Donald Trump President Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  2. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  3. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  4. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  5. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  6. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  7. Battle for Feinstein seat splits top Democrats
  8. Why Russia's Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  9. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  10. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  11. Brazile says Democrats need to ‘wake up’ to poor Biden polling numbers
  12. Biden approval slips to new low in wake of 2024 campaign launch: survey
  13. Sinema says she’ll never join Republican Party
  14. ‘History’ will judge Chief Justice John Roberts, Durbin says
  15. Do Democrats need a Nixon-like intervention with Biden?
  16. At least 9 dead, multiple injured in mall shooting near Dallas: police
  17. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  18. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
Load more

Video

See all Video