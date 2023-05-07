trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump ad paints former president as political outsider amid legal woes: ‘Embrace that label’

by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 4:18 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/07/23 4:18 PM ET
Former US president Donald Trump, center, at Turnberry golf course, Scotland, during his visit to the UK, Tuesday May 2, 2023. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)

A new ad by former President Trump paints the former president as a political outsider against the litany of legal woes he faces as well as his impeachments by Congress.

“Following your convictions means you must be willing to face criticism from those who lack the same courage,” Trump’s voice says in the video over clips of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.).

“Relish the opportunity to be an outsider. Embrace that label,” Trump says in the video, paid for by the Make America Great Again, Inc.

The video opens with voice-overs of news clips about Trump’s troubles, from his 2020 impeachment to the House select committee’s investigation of Jan. 6. The panel ultimately referred the matter to the Justice Department, which is also investigating Trump for potentially mishandling classified documents.

“Remember this, nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy,” Trump says in the video over clips of his younger self and then his descending down the Trump Tower escalator before announcing his 2016 bid.

The former president, who lost his 2020 reelection, entered the 2024 race for the White House after the midterms last year. Recent polling has indicated he’s the Republican frontrunner, though a number of others are already in the ring with others still rumored to join. 

President Biden announced his reelection bid last month, setting 2024 up to potentially be a rematch of the sitting and former presidents.

Tags 2024 presidential election campaign video Donald Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  2. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  3. Durbin: ‘Tangled web’ around Clarence Thomas ‘just gets worse’
  4. Sinema says she’ll never join Republican Party
  5. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  6. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  7. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  8. Risky business: Appearance of ‘risk’ manager sends Oberlin students into ...
  9. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  10. Battle for Feinstein seat splits top Democrats
  11. Where in the world is Joe Biden?
  12. Why Russia's Wagner Group leader is ‘yelling mutiny’ in Ukraine war
  13. Christie says the only way to defeat Trump is head on: ‘There’s only one ...
  14. Brazile says Democrats need to ‘wake up’ to poor Biden polling numbers
  15. Trump leading Biden by 7 points in hypothetical matchup: survey
  16. Stop trying to make more babies
  17. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin named honorary brigadier general, member of Space Force
  18. ‘History’ will judge Chief Justice John Roberts, Durbin says
Load more

Video

See all Video