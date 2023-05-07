Trump ad paints former president as political outsider amid legal woes: ‘Embrace that label’

A new ad by former President Trump paints the former president as a political outsider against the litany of legal woes he faces as well as his impeachments by Congress.

“Following your convictions means you must be willing to face criticism from those who lack the same courage,” Trump’s voice says in the video over clips of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.).

“Relish the opportunity to be an outsider. Embrace that label,” Trump says in the video, paid for by the Make America Great Again, Inc.

The video opens with voice-overs of news clips about Trump’s troubles, from his 2020 impeachment to the House select committee’s investigation of Jan. 6. The panel ultimately referred the matter to the Justice Department, which is also investigating Trump for potentially mishandling classified documents.

“Remember this, nothing worth doing ever, ever, ever came easy,” Trump says in the video over clips of his younger self and then his descending down the Trump Tower escalator before announcing his 2016 bid.

The former president, who lost his 2020 reelection, entered the 2024 race for the White House after the midterms last year. Recent polling has indicated he’s the Republican frontrunner, though a number of others are already in the ring with others still rumored to join.

President Biden announced his reelection bid last month, setting 2024 up to potentially be a rematch of the sitting and former presidents.