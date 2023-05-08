trending:

Campaign

Trump backs Jeff Landry in Louisiana governor’s race

by Caroline Vakil - 05/08/23 12:48 PM ET
Associated Press/Evan Vucci

Former President Trump is wading into the Louisiana governor’s race and endorsing state Attorney General Jeff Landry (R).

“I am endorsing your Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor. He’s been a fantastic attorney general. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do,” Trump said in a 15-second ad rolled out by Landry’s campaign on Monday

The development comes as Landry is running against several other Republicans, including state Treasurer John Schroder, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, state Rep. Richard Nelson and former President of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Stephen Waguespack.

Governor John Bel Edwards (D) is term-limited, and former Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson is running on the Democratic side. Attorney Hunter Lundy (I) is also running in the race. 

In Louisiana, all candidates are listed under the same ballot and if no candidate outright wins at least 50 percent of the vote during the primary, the two top vote-getters advance to the election. The primary will be held on Oct. 14 and the election is Nov. 18.

Polling released last month by WPA Intelligence and funded by the campaign of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (R), who is running for reelection, showed Landry receiving support by 35 percent of respondents, followed by 25 percent backing Wilson, according to the Monroe News-Star.

But that poll also found 23 percent of respondents undecided, with another 17 percent choosing “others.”

The nonpartisan election handicapper rates the Louisiana gubernatorial race as “lean Republican.”

Tags Jeff Landry John Bel Edwards

