Campaign

Trump, DeSantis, Pence to appear at North Carolina GOP convention

by Lauren Sforza - 05/08/23 4:30 PM ET
A trio of top current and likely Republican presidential candidates is slated to appear at the North Carolina Republican Convention next month.

Former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Former Vice President Mike Pence will be guest speakers at the North Carolina GOP convention in June, the state party announced Monday. DeSantis and Pence will speak at different events on June 9, while Trump will speak on June 10.

“Thrilled to welcome @realDonaldTrump, @Mike_Pence and @GovRonDeSantis for the 2023 @NCGOP State Convention in #GSO. This is a testament to the importance of NC as a battleground state and strength of our Republican Party going into the 2024 cycle,” North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley said in a statement.

Other Republican guests will include North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd and North Carolina Reps. Dan Bishop, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Patrick McHenry and Chuck Edwards.

DeSantis and Pence have yet to announce a formal bid for the Republican nomination, even as they have each spent time in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire. Trump has also made visits to states with early nominating contests, as have declared candidates former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The convention will take place June 8 to 11 in Greensboro, N.C.

