Melania Trump on husband’s reelection bid: ‘He has my support’

Former first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday said that she supports her husband’s bid for reelection in 2024, adding that it would be “a privilege” to serve as first lady again.

“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she added.

Former President Trump currently sits well ahead of other current and potential Republican candidates in the polls. A Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday showed the former president with a 41-point lead over his closest potential competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

With President Biden now officially in the race, the 2024 election shows the potential of becoming a Trump-Biden rematch.

If her husband were to win the election, the former first lady told Fox News Digital that she would “prioritize the well-being and development of children as I have always done.”

During her husband’s first term, Melania Trump launched her “Be Best” campaign, focused on children’s well-being and preventing cyberbullying.

“My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive,” she said. “If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes.”