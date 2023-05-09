Maryland county executive announces run for Senate

A Maryland county executive announced her bid Tuesday to run for the newly open Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), who announced his decision to not seek reelection earlier this month.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) launched her campaign Tuesday, making her the latest candidate to join the open race for Cardin’s seat. Maryland Rep. David Trone (D) also announced last week that he is running for the open seat, creating a high-profile election for Democrats in 2024 who are trying to keep hold of the Senate.

“There aren’t a lot of people like me in the U.S. Senate — people who live like, think like and who look like the people they’re supposed to represent, but isn’t it time that changed?” Alsobrooks said in her campaign announcement. “I’m running to be a voice for families like the ones I grew up with and who I’ve worked for my entire life.”

Alsobrooks has emerged as a prominent leader in Maryland politics over the last few years, especially since she was elected as Prince George’s County executive in 2018. Before then, she had served as Prince George’s County state’s attorney and was the first woman to serve in that role.

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando also announced last week that he would be seeking the Democratic nomination for Cardin’s seat. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is also expected to make a decision as to whether he will throw his hat in the ring.