Campaign

Hispanic Caucus campaign arm formally endorses Gallego for Senate

by Rafael Bernal - 05/09/23 12:22 PM ET
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) speaks to a reporter near the Senate Chamber as he walks from the House to the Senate to get his steps in on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s (CHC) campaign arm on Tuesday announced its endorsement of Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) in his run to replace Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Gallego’s race is a top priority for Bold PAC, the CHC campaign arm, and a win would net the group its fifth senator.

Gallego stepped down from leadership of Bold PAC in March to pursue his Senate bid.

“As the son of immigrants from Colombia and Mexico raised by a single mother, Ruben Gallego knows the challenges that every day families face. That’s why he’s dedicated his career to serving this country and fighting for working families and Latinos nationwide,” Bold PAC Chairwoman Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.) said.

“Ruben also served as CHC BOLD PAC Chairman, increasing the representation of Latinos in Congress and combating disinformation targeting our community. His years of service to the country show that he will be a leader who won’t be afraid to stand up to injustice and extremism, and who will fight for working families everywhere,” added Sánchez.

Sinema has yet to announce her reelection bid, and the biggest question of the contest is how a three-way race would play out if she does.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is currently the highest profile Republican in the race, but the GOP primary could be competitive.

Kari Lake, the party’s 2022 gubernatorial nominee, has teased a bid, as has Karrin Taylor Robson, who lost the primary in 2022 to Lake.

Bold PAC’s endorsement came with the maximum allowable $5,000 primary campaign donation, but the group is expected to invest heavily in the Arizona Senate race through its independent expenditure program.

Bold PAC’s profile has grown significantly over the past decade, going from a small incumbent protection operation to a major player in select races.

In 2022, Gallego led Bold PAC through the most successful House cycle in its history, adding nine new members from throughout the country to the CHC.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

