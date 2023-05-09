Rep. Bob Good endorses DeSantis for GOP nomination for president in 2024

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, becoming the fourth House Republican to do so.

The Never Back Down PAC, a super PAC launched to encourage DeSantis to run, announced Good’s endorsement in a release on Tuesday. Good said in the release that DeSantis has demonstrated as governor that he can face challenges and deliver “effective results for every man, woman, and child.”

“That strength in the face of adversity is needed more today than ever before, and it is why I am unequivocally endorsing and encouraging Governor DeSantis to run for president,” he said. “The calls from the Never Back Down movement are growing stronger every day for his brand of fearless conservatism to get America back on track.”

Good joins his fellow GOP Reps. Chip Roy (Texas), Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Laurel Lee (Fla.) in backing DeSantis, who has yet to officially declare if he is running for president in 2024 but is expected to do so. Former President Trump, who has consistently led DeSantis and other current and potential Republican challengers to the nomination, has meanwhile received endorsements from dozens of members of Congress

Trump has also notably picked up endorsements from at least half of Florida’s GOP House members after several announced their support for him last month.

But Good said he expects that DeSantis will win the presidency if he chooses to run.

“Courageous conservative leadership is what America needs to stand against the insanity of woke corporations, corrupt Washington politicians, and continued attacks on our faith, families, and freedoms,” he said.

After reports indicated that DeSantis planned to launch a presidential bid either in May or June, he denied that any formal event had been planned, but he hinted last week that a decision would need to be made soon.

“What happens in the future? We’ll get on that relatively soon. You either gotta put or shut up on that as well,” he said.